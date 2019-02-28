atFrits Pet Hotel opens SA’s first pet model management. Picture: Supplied.

atFrits Pet Hotel & Daycare Centre may just be three years old, but this Cape Town establishment is redefining the boundaries of pet travel. The hotel launched South Africa’s first model management for pets this week.

It is simple. Interested parties submit their best picture of their furry friend, which will be on the site.

If discovered, the pet will be in the running to be a pet model.

Known as one of the largest pet hotels in the world, the hotel’s owner Yanic Klue said they were turning the ‘Catwalk into a Dog show’ with this new initiative

“Everyone who owns a pet cannot stop gushing about it, so we wanted to showcase the cute pet guests we have daily,” she said.

atFrits Pet Hotel & Daycare Centre has 33 cat rooms and 27 dog rooms. The amenities include a spa and salon, retail store, and a pool with hydrotherapy.







