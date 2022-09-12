Tips from a concierge on exploring The Mother City

Travelling anywhere can sometimes seem like a daunting experience, especially if you are travelling for the first time. Sometimes you need advice on where to go, what to eat and what to do from a trusted source. So why not solicit some tips from a hotel concierge or even your accommodation host?

A concierge or host’s role is to be on call for guests and share information on the best things to do in the city and beyond. They provide a wealth of knowledge to help visitors plan activities and build a detailed itinerary for the duration of their stay. So here’s a guide from Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront’s concierge, Yusuf Jinoo, for visitors to explore Cape Town.

According to Jinoo, Boulders Beach and Cape Point are among of Cape Town’s most iconic nature experiences and are must-sees for any visitor. Swim with penguins or just enjoy the beauty of Boulders Beach. Picture: Ian Landsberg “It might seem like a far drive for those staying in the city centre and surrounds, but it’s worth it! Starting your itinerary with the more outlying experiences across the Western Cape ensures that you’re giving yourself the time required to adequately enjoy these full-day experiences,” said Jinoo. He advised that you ask your concierge to organise a packed picnic basket and book an early morning drive to Cape Point after breakfast.

“Your first activity could be a morning hike to one of the shipwrecks within the reserve. On your return, stop along the way for a scenic picnic before heading down to the restaurant for photos with the resident baboons and ostriches and a refreshing drink,” said Jinoo. Cape Town's city centre comes alive with dozens of art galleries staying open late along with cultural events that go on into the night. Picture: David Ritchie If you are looking for a cultural experience of The Mother City, the concierge said that Cape Town has a lot to offer a budget-conscious traveller.

According to Jinoo, local art lovers in the know have coined parts of the CBD as a free art hub of sorts, and your concierge will be able to help you plan your route, from Cape Town’s Buitengracht street down through Bree Street, with a few side street stops along the way. “The final destination will be the ‘art square’ in Church street, which houses The Cape Gallery, WorldArt gallery and CHURCH projects, among other art shops. These galleries and the exhibits within them offer a wonderful reflection of the past, current and future-looking culture and social conversation among Capetonians,” said Jinoo. When it comes to food, Cape Town is famous for unique foods like the Gatsby. The Gatsby sandwich originated in 1976 in Athlone, in the Cape Flats area of Cape Town, and is still enjoyed daily by locals across the city.

Celebrate Cape Town’s food culture by enjoying a gatsby like the locals. Picture: System Jinoo said on Sundays, Capetonians have developed a tradition called ‘koeksister and akhni Sunday's’, where home-based chefs prepare fresh spiced-coconut rolled doughnuts called koeksisters or koesisters and a type of wet briyani called ‘akhni’. “Locals drive out to purchase these from their nearest seller and enjoy the dishes with family and friends for the day. Have your concierge book an ‘eat like a local' experience for you to enjoy Gatsbys, Shisanyama or koeksisters, akhni and more,” said the concierge. Relax with spa treatments that will help you revitalize and give your body the perfect boost. Picture: Supplied. Finally, according to Jinoo, self-care should not be left out of your travel itinerary. “Every trip should include a massage, treatment or facial. Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront has a spa on-site, but should you be staying somewhere else and need to book something, your concierge can do this for you, too,” he said.