This year Forbes named Kalk Bay one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world. Discover this seaside village and see why. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency/ANA

There's so much to do in Cape Town, with exciting additions to enjoy almost daily. A visitor may not know of some of the most rewarding experiences you could be enjoying right now, and who better to reveal the best spots in the city than the CEO of Cape Town Tourism, Enver Duminy:







Based on the concept of eKasi four-roomed homes that were the dwellings of the black communities in areas close to the business hubs of the cities of South Africa. The company consists of the fine-dining restaurant eKasi, a food truck and 4Roomed Pantry goods (promoting food security and healthy food choices in the townships, contributing to the economy, accommodation options, heritage décor and props hire and vintage clothing hire and sales.





It is owner-operated by former Masterchef SA contestant Abigail Mbalo-Mokoena, also the recent recipient of Cape Town Tourism's coveted Board Development Fund.









ABCD Concepts is a lifestyle marketing tourism start-up based in the heart of Khayelitsha run by Buntu Matole and Ayanda Cuba. Their mission is to express the experiences and interactions of people and businesses within communities through physical activity.





The pair were also Board Development Fund recipients for their ingenious approach to neighbourhood marketing.





Relax on a secret beach





One of Cape Point's more famous beaches (though still definitely a secret unlocked by only a select few of the reserve's numerous daily visitors), Diaz Beach makes for a truly unforgettable experience. Oh, and did we mention that it's one of Cape Town's most beautiful beaches, too? of the reserve's numerous daily visitors), Diaz Beach makes for a truly unforgettable experience. Oh, and did we mention that it's one of Cape Town's most beautiful beaches, too?





Perhaps the reason Diaz remains largely undisturbed is because there is a 20-minute walk from the parking lot down a rather steep set of wooden stairs. But for the stunning views alone, it's undoubtedly worth it, as Diaz will render you breathless in the best possible way!





Visit one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world





This year Forbes named Kalk Bay one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world. Discover this seaside village and see why. A gem on the False Bay coastline, village and see why. A gem on the False Bay coastline, Kalk Bay is known for its raw beauty, interesting shops, vast selection of restaurants and stunning views.





You could easily spend a full day in this little neighbourhood and still not be able to experience it all!









Trains, trams and automobiles… there are many ways to experience the Cape Winelands, but few that allow you to soar over them like a bird. Travelling like the Brothers Montgolfier will certainly give you something to write home about.





Sip local gins by the sea





Open daily from 11am until 9pm, The Gin Lab at the Twelve Apostles is the place to go for a series of gintastic tastings and experiences, where you'll get to sample an assortment of 12 international and 15 local gins. gintastic tastings and experiences, where you'll get to sample an assortment of 12 international and 15 local gins.





Experience the largest showcase of art on the African continent





Touted as Cape Town's very own Tate Modern, MoMA or Centre Pompidou, Zeitz MOCAA (Museum of Contemporary Art Africa) opened at the V&A Waterfront in September 2017, and has been causing quite a stir ever since. Contemporary Art Africa) opened at the V&A Waterfront in September 2017, and has been causing quite a stir ever since.





Located in a former grain silo, the massive nine-storey space has undergone a state-of-the-art overhaul, courtesy of esteemed British industrial designer Thomas Heatherwick, and houses 6 000 square metres of exhibition space within 100 galleries, as well as a restaurant area and a charming Sculpture Garden. [Tip: On Wednesdays between 10 am and 1 pm, there is free entry for all citizens of African countries!]





The Zeitz MOCAA (Museum of Contemporary Art Africa) at the V&A Waterfront. Picture: Supplied



Dine on a floating restaurant





A first of its kind in Cape Town, The Alba is a restaurant boat that serves brunch, lunch, sunset canapés, high tea and even dinners on the water while cruising around the V&A Waterfront. high tea and even dinners on the water while cruising around the V&A Waterfront.









Frequented by the likes of Masterchef SA judge Peter Goffe-Wood, and Cape Point Vineyards' resident chef, Jonathan Gargan, this weekly community market is where south peninsula locals flock every Thursday evening for an array of inspired street food-style dishes, chilled vibes and stunning views.





The festivities take place in the restaurant and picnic area of Cape Point Vineyards, whose award-winning wines are available at great prices. There is ample parking and long stretches of open grass with a jungle gym for the little ones to blow off steam.





* Still not sure what to do? Why not explore the Cape Town Tourism website for more thrilling ideas.



