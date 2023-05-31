Top searched domestic destinations for South Africans to explore this winter

The cost of living may be at an all-time high thanks to rising inflation and interest rates, and the growing increase in the cost of food and fuel, but that doesn’t mean people’s desire to travel is waning. According to Airbnb, travellers are eager to explore new destinations both locally and abroad with the pandemic finally behind us.

The e-hosting platform said that it’s recently unveiled Airbnb Rooms as a lifeline for those keen to travel but hampered by the cost of accommodation by offering more affordable ways for guests to experience a destination through staying with a local. “Airbnb Rooms allows guests to rent a room in a house or apartment that is also occupied by the Host, at a price point far lower than one would expect to pay for an entire suite. The average rate of a private room in South Africa is R675 per night, which puts travel back on the table for more South Africans this winter,” said Airbnb. The e-hosting platform revealed its list of the trending winter domestic destinations South Africans searched for in the first quarter, which could double up as great travel inspiration for those looking to head out.

Stellenbosch, Western Cape View On AirbnbGuest suite in Stellenbosch · ★4.80 · 1 bedroom · 2 beds · 1 private bath Arguably one of South Africa’s most scenic university towns and at the very heart of the Cape Winelands, Stellenbosch has an abundance of things to see, do and experience – and that’s without mentioning the world-class wine farms. The Pawsome Room in a quiet, tree-lined neighbourhood offers a comfortable stay and the ideal base from which to plan your adventures in and around Stellenbosch.

Marloth Park, Mpumalanga View On AirbnbBed and breakfast in Marloth Park · ★4.84 · 2 bedrooms · 1 bed · 2 baths Marloth Park is on the doorstep of the world-famous Kruger National Park, though also beautiful in its own right. Base yourself at the cosy Traveller’s Rest and discover why the area is renowned as one of Africa’s top safari destinations. Sandton, Gauteng

Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape View On AirbnbHome in Plettenberg Bay · ★4.94 · 1 bedroom · 1 bed · 1 private bath Renowned for its sweeping golden beaches, Plettenberg Bay is one of the most popular seaside towns along the spectacular Garden Route. Beyond the swimming (even with seals!) and surfing, the area is especially appealing to wildlife lovers. Be sure to check out the Monkeyland Primate Sanctuary, Tenikwa Wildlife and Rehabilitation Centre or the Birds of Eden Free Flight Sanctuary, all from the comfortable base of this perfect home stay. Other destinations that made it onto the list include Franschhoek (Western Cape), Jeffreys Bay (Eastern Cape), Cape Town (Western Cape), Hermanus (Western Cape), and Knysna (Western Cape).