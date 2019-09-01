Have a picnic basket check-list for all your essential food. Picture: Supplied

The days are warmer and longer, making it the perfect opportunity to ditch the indoors . Cape Town has a variety of picnic spots that you can enjoy on a romantic day out with your partner, with your family or just a walk with your dog.

Before heading out, there are a few essential things that you need to make your picnic outing memorable from Spier Wine Farms.

1. Check the weather of where you are going.

2. Plan your trip or distance to your picnic spot in case you need to arrange for transport.

3. Determine how many guests will join your picnic.

4. Have a picnic basket check-list for all your essential food.

5. Find out ahead If there is an option to order a picnic basket that has already been prepared where you are going.

KIRSTENBOSCH NATIONAL BOTANICAL GARDEN

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden is a favourite among locals and visitors for many reasons: picnics on the lawns, hiking up Skeleton Gorge or simply enjoying a few hours in nature.

Location: Rhodes Dr, Newlands

Times: 8am to 7 pm

Entrance fee: R75 for adults, R40 for South African students with a student card, and R20 for children aged 6 to 17.

Tip: No furniture and toys allowed. Bring your own litter bag.



SPIER WINE FARM

Spier offers beautiful setting with vast lawns around a dam and the river. The garden area offers a variety of picnic sports under the tree while enjoying the view.

Location: R310 Baden Powell Drive, Stellenbosch

Times: 10am – 4.30pm (including public holidays)

Entrance: fees: Free

Tip:There is an option to pre-order your seasonal basket before 12pm for collection the day before.



DE WAAL PARK

De Waal Park is a pet-friendly public park and heritage site in the Oranjezicht. Its popular with picnickers, dog walkers, tree and bird enthusiasts, and runners. While adults enjoy the view, kids can play on swings and roundabouts in the park.

Location: Molteno Rd, CBD, Cape

Town, 8000

Times: 06:30 – 20:00

Entrance fee: Free

Tip: Sundays there are several food stalls with hot dogs, fried chips, soda, ice cream, coffee and more.



GREEN POINT URBAN PARK

Green Point Park is a perfect spot for family who are looking for relaxation and outdoor for the children. Before setting up your picnic area, you can explore the park and learn the different plants available there.

Location: Green Point, Cape Town

Times: 7am to 7 pm

Entrance fee: Free

Tip:Dogs are welcome and must at all times be leashed and skateboarding and swimming are prohibited. Revel in the outdoors, here are some of the hottest hangouts near you

