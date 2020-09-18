Tourism Month: 5 things to do in Boland and it's surrounding areas

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Now that travellers' can explore to their heart's content, why not take a trip to Boland in the Western Cape, which is famed for its spectacular scenery. Centred around the Boland mountains and towns such as Worcester, Robertson and Paarl, the town is ideal for those who want to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here five things to do in Boland and it's surrounding areas: Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden in Worcester Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden, the only succulent botanical garden in the southern hemisphere, is home to over 400 indigenous plants from the arid and semi-arid regions of southern Africa, as well as 70 different bird species and many small mammals.

Originally established in 1921 near Matjiesfontein, the garden was moved to Worcester in 1945. While the garden is enjoyed all year round, the best time to visit is during spring when thousands of annuals and vivid vygies start flowering.

Six Dogs Distillery in De Wet

Nestled between the Breede River and Hex River valleys, you will find Six Dogs Distillery that produces three gins - Six Dogs Karoo, Six Dogs Blue and Six Dogs Pinotage Stained. As the distillery is located near Worcester, where many estates produce South Africa’s signature grape variety, the grapes of the 2020 vintage come from a neighbouring wine farmer. Book a tasting at the distillery to try this truly South African tipple for yourself.

Visit sixdogs.co.za

Rio Largo in Scherpenheuwel

Olive estate Rio Largo produces high quality, proudly South African olive oils in the scenic Scherpenheuwel valley between Worcester and Robertson. Owners Nick and Brenda Wilkinson bought the estate in 2010 and, thanks to their passion and expertise, have produced award-winning olive oil since acquisition.

Find out for yourself how age-old practices, modern technology and the ideal South African terroir produce the perfect, proudly South African product.

Visit riolargo.co.za

Protea Farm in Montagu

Protea Farm, located outside of Montague, is famed for its legendary tractor trips, potjiekos and scenic views. Hop on board a tractor that meanders up the Langeberg mountain, past proteas that grow in abundance, and take in the sweeping views of the Koo and Robertson valleys as you near the top. The tractor trips have been going since 1985.

The farm itself, full of apple and pear orchards, offers four self-catering cottages if you want to stay overnight. Other activities include hiking, mountain biking and swimming in the lake.

Visit proteafarm.co.za

Karoo 1 Hotel Village in De Doorns

With original buildings dating back to 1756, the Karoo 1 Hotel is a sensitively restored farm in Touwsriver. The Country Gourmet Restaurant serves true Karoo dishes that have won the hearts of numerous guests.

Visit karoo1.com