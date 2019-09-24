A visit to Boulders is an affordable day out. Picture supplied



Cape Town is a top destination for both local and overseas travellers but if you’re not careful your stay can become quite pricey.

But like with any other city if you plan properly there’s lots to see and do on a shoestring budget and in some cases even for free.



Get active

There are many free hiking and walking trails in Cape Town’s forests and mountains.

Take a walk on the Sea Point promenade.



Stroll along stunning beaches, such as those at Noordhoek or Kommetjie.



Amble through some of the city’s local parks - the beautiful Green Point Park is a great space and child friendly.

Be on the lookout for discounts

Cape Town can be a more affordable destination than one might think, if you look out for specials on offer.



At Cape Point, South Africans now pay R76 for adults and R39 for children (almost half the standard rate). The Flying Dutchman Funicular remains affordable at R80 for adults and R35 for children. There are also braai facilities and picnic areas on site, so you can bring your own food.



Entrance to Boulders Beach, to visit the African penguins, will now cost local adults R39 and children just R29. To take advantage of all of these specials, you’ll need proof of identity.

If you’d like to save even more money while having fun in Cape Town, get hold of the City Pass card for generous discounts or free entry to Cape Town’s top attractions.

Cheap and fun

Take a drive to the Cape Winelands and explore the regions of Paarl, Stellenbosch and Franschhoek.







While there, many wine estates offer affordable wine tasting experiences (with the price waived in some instances if you purchase a bottle of the estate’s wine). But do make sure you’re with a designated driver.

You could also make use of the train. The Southern Line Rail Route stretches between Cape Town and Simon’s Town.



Besides it being a great way of getting from A to B, it’s also a relaxing way of seeing Cape Town’s beauty.



Be sure to stop off at Kalk Bay harbour to enjoy some of the best fish and chips on our coastline.

