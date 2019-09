Travel Week: 4 of the best deals in the Western Cape







Redberry Farm is home to the largest permanent hedge maze in the Southern Hemisphere. Picture: Picasa The Western Cape is on everyone’s bucket list. The destination has won many awards for its picturesque views, experiences and culture. If you are planning a holiday, you are in luck. Sho’t Left Travel Week 2019, which runs until Sunday, September 29, allows travellers to save up to 50% on travel deals. The campaign aims to encourage South Africans to travel and explore their own country. Here are some experiences in the Western Cape Strawberry picking

There’s nothing better than strawberry picking with the family, and at Redberry Farm you can have that experience and more. Explore the strawberry fields with your loved ones or enjoy other activities like Redberry Express Mini Train Ride or attempt to complete the largest permanent hedge maze in the Southern Hemisphere. Visit https://www.southafrica.net/za/en/travel/deal/pick-your-own-strawberries-for-a-family-of-four-at-half-the-price

Kayak in Knysna

Knysna is famed for its beauty. If you find yourself in Knysna, you could hire a kayak or Stand Up Paddleboard to explore the Knysna Lagoon. It is ideal for those who want to capture some Insta worthy snaps, although you have to make sure you can swim. To qualify for the 30% discount, enter the code Travel2019 on checkout. Visit https://www.southafrica.net/za/en/travel/deal/knysna-kayak-sup-hire

Dine with a local

Travellers are constantly in search of immersive experiences and want to learn more about the destination through the locals.

If you are one of them, you will enjoy this experience. Travellers will be hosted by Xhosa couple Unam Gila and Nomzamo Entile in the bustling township of Thembalethu. Visitors will learn more about the customs and culture as well as indulge in a feast of chicken giblets, steamed bread and spicy vegetables. Visit https://www.southafrica.net/za/en/travel/deal/dine-with-a-local

Cycle the Winelands

Want to explore the Winelands? There is no better option than a cycle tour. The two-hour tour takes you past oak trees, wheat fields, cattle pastures to the Oak Valley Estate winery where you will enjoy a tasting experience. Visit https://www.southafrica.net/za/en/travel/deal/2-hour-winelands-cycle-tour