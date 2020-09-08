Travelling to the Western Cape? Ditch the bucket list and explore its small towns instead

The Western Cape is the backdrop to some remarkable locations - and worth exploring. Besides the usual Cape Town attractions, spend a few days discovering new places in the province. A few years ago, I planned a road trip from L’Agulhas, meandering through the small towns to Langebaan. Making a pit stop at these quaint towns gave me a newfound appreciation of the province. I realised that small towns have much to offer, but is often overlooked by travellers who spend more time ticking famous destinations off their bucket list than exploring the unknown. Here are some underrated small towns you should add to your Western Cape road trip:

Bredasdorp

Bredasdorp was named after the first mayor of Cape Town, Michiel van Breda, who is best known as the father of the merino sheep industry, having been the first in the country to introduce the animals on his farm, Zoetendals Vallei, in the 1800s. Places to visit include the Shipwreck Museum and Kapula Candles.

Napier

Napier was established in 1838 when Van Breda and his neighbour, Pieter Voltelyn van der Byl, could not agree on a location of a church. They decided on two separate churches, and two separate towns, Bredasdorp and Napier. Napier was named after the then governor of the Cape, Sir George Napier. Places to visit include Moerse Farmstall and Napier Farm Stall.

Caledon

Caledon is famous for its hot springs that were discovered by the early Khoi people. Interestingly, the water of Caledon is also free of organic matter, and when submitted to the Chicago World Fair, in 1893, it was awarded first prize as the world’s top-quality mineral water. Places to visit include The Caledon Hotel and Spa and Caledon Museum.

Montagu

Named after the former secretary of the Cape Colony, John Montagu, Montagu is one of those places you have to see once. It was once known as Agter Cogman’s Kloof and Cogman. The town is located between Ashton in the Robertson wine valley and Barrydale. Places to visit include Montagu Nature Garden and Capedry Farmstall, Wine Boutique and Bistro.