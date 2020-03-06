Two SA spots voted among 50 Most Scenic Drives in the World

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Two South African spots were voted among 50 Most Scenic Drives in the World by global travel site, Big 7 Travel. Chapman’s Peak Drive, placed 40, and Panorama Route, placed 47, were the two popular South African scenic roads revealed on the list. Known as one of the world's most scenic drives, Chapman's Peak in Cape Town weaves its way between Noordhoek and Hout Bay on the Atlantic Coast on the southwestern tip of South Africa. The route also forms a getaway between Cape Town and the Southern Peninsula. “Chappies” as it's known was constructed during World War II and is a must-see for any travel enthusiast.

Big 7 Travel said that the winding road features 114 twists and turns and “offers up some of the most stunning views on the planet.”

The Panorama Route is a stretch of road in Mpumalanga that starts at the foot of the Long Tom Pass just outside Lydenburg and ends at the border of the Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces. A six-hour drive from Johannesburg, this road trip will take you to some of the most incredible sites across SA.

Attractions on this route include Lisbon Falls, Blyde River Canyon, God’s Window and Bourke's Luck Potholes. Travellers should spend two or more nights on the route.

The travel site revealed: “This awe-inspiring route links many of the countries cultural points and natural wonders.”

The top 10 Most Scenic Drives in the World 2020 were:

10. Paso De Los Caracoles - Argentina/Chile

9. Combe Laval - France

8. Million Dollar Highway - Colorado, USA

7. Route 66 - USA

6. Hai Van Pass - Vietnam

5. The Romantic Road - Germany

4. The North Yungas Road - Bolivia

3. Route 1 - Iceland

2. Road to El Chalten, Argentina

1. Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland

See the full list here: https://bigseventravel.com/2020/03/50-most-scenic-drives-in-the-world/



