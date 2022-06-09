V&A Waterfront’s Cape Wheel is being closed for relocation

The Cape Wheel opened to the public in the year of 2008. Ever since, it has added a unique flare to the beautiful scenery of the Waterfront and slowly became popular for visitors to explore.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Cape Wheel stands at 40 metres and offers visitors an unforgettable 15-minutes, four revolution riding experience. In addition to the 15-minute ride, the wheel offers a variety of unforgettable experiences, including a picnic in the sky night dining experience, a free ride on your birthday special, a senior’s discount on Tuesdays and discounted ticket prices for pre-booked school outings. The Cape Wheel is moving by the end of this month from its current location in front of the Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre to a new location offering unparalleled views to Robben Island, Table Mountain, Cape Town city skyline, Paarl Mountains, and the Cape Town Stadium.

More on this Europe tops the outbound list for SA's flight searches for the first time in three years as international travel bounces back

Lest we forget the views of passing ships moving to and from the Waterfront and the commercial port. The wheel is due to undergo maintenance and will stop operating on Sunday, June 19. The wheel will be dismantled mid-June and will be reassembled at the new site, close to the Waterfront’s boardwalk, with additional new activities like skilled games and food and beverage outlets. It will open in time for the start of the Cape Town summer in November. In addition, the new site, with near access to Breakwater park, provides a more spacious and relaxed public space for visitors to the wheel.

Story continues below Advertisement