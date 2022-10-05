Vergelegen Wine Estate bags eco award at 2022 Eco-Logic Awards

Vergelegen wine estate in Somerset West has revealed that it has won the Eco-Hospitality and Tourism category in the 2022 Eco-Logic Awards, taking home a beautiful blue glass trophy. The win was announced on Thursday 22 September, at a sustainability-themed event at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Enviropaedia, an online environmental information source, created the Eco-Logic Awards in 2011. According to Vergelegen, the organisers allocate award points based on seven Eco-Logical virtues, and the size and scale of their environmental impact. The seven virtues include vision and purpose; inclusivity and interconnection; a reconnecting and regenerative relationship with nature; intellectual and emotional intelligence; ubuntu; eco-ethical consumerism; and sustainability. Enviropaedia Publishing Editor, David Parry-Davies, said that by using these Eco-Logical V.I.R.T.U.E.S, they can begin to heal the planet and in the process heal ourselves.

Vergelegen Managing Director Wayne Coetzer shows off the beautiful trophy awarded to the Vergelegen team in the 2022 Eco-Logic Awards. Picture: Supplied “By changing our thinking to become more ‘ecological’, we will change our behaviours – which in turn will create different and better outcomes and environmental conditions,” said Davies. Wayne Coetzer, managing director of Vergelegen, expressed delight at accepting this award, which he believes reinforces the commitment of the entire Vergelegen team to environmental care and sustainability. “At the heart of Vergelegen’s multiple biodiversity initiatives and projects is a visionary, long-term alien vegetation clearing project. This was initiated in 1995 and is considered the largest privately funded alien vegetation clearing project in South Africa,” said Coetzer.

Story continues below Advertisement

He revealed that pine, hakea, gum and acacia species’ densities initially ranged from 80 000-100 000 stems per hectare on difficult-to-access terrain and that by the end of 2018, 2 200 hectares had been cleared. Coetzer also said that to protect this land for future generations, Vergelegen declared 1 900 hectares a private nature reserve, with the same status as the Kruger National Park and this reserve is at the core of Vergelegen’s many environmental projects. Vergelegen visitors can learn more on a guided environmental excursion through the Vergelegen arboretum and biodiversity nature reserve, with possible sightings of free-range Nguni cattle, bontebok, eland and quagga.

Story continues below Advertisement