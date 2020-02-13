Cape Town Air Access is proud to announce the direct route from London Heathrow to Cape Town with Virgin Atlantic. The seasonal service will commence from October 2020 onwards.
Liezl Gericke, Head of Africa, Middle East and India, at Virgin Atlantic commented: “I am thrilled of the reintroduction of this popular route; it will make it even easier for our customers to travel for business and leisure between South Africa and the United Kingdom – as well as creating additional cargo capacity for the route.
"The daily service will not only enhance a vital link between Cape Town and the UK’s capital, but it also provides seamless connections via Heathrow to Europe and North America.”
Cape Town Air Access is a partnership between Wesgro, the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape Government, Airports Company of South Africa, Cape Town Tourism and South African Tourism, and is the focal point for international air route development in the Western Cape.
"A warm welcome back to Virgin Atlantic and its connection to London Heathrow. The UK is the top market for Cape Town and the Western Cape, in terms of both trade and travel, so this addition to the Cape Town air route network will only serve to strengthen business and tourism between the regions”, said Tim Harris, CEO of Wesgro.