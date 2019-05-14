Wake up to the sounds of penguins chatter at Tintswalo Boulders.

If waking up to the sounds of penguins chatter and seagulls cawing outside your window appeals to you then I suggest you head off to Tintswalo Boulders near Simon’s Town. Located on Boulders Beach, which has been home to a colony of African penguins since a few breeding pairs washed ashore in 1982, Tintswalo Boulders is literally located on their doorstep.

Boulders Beach consists of three pristine beaches and interleading boardwalks.

The huge boulders create intimate little coves of warm water which are sheltered from the south-easter, making it a favourite for locals over the years.



Tintswalo Boulders Boutique B&B Villa opened it’s doors a few months ago and is the perfect location for a few days of penguin watching, exploring the south peninsula or just chilling on the deck overlooking False Bay.

On entering the property I was immediately struck by the similarities in decor and ambiance to Tintswalo Atlantic - even down to the round entrance table with a huge bouquet of freshly cut roses and unique antique silver ornaments.

On arrival guests are given a key to the garden gate that opens directly onto the boardwalk to the beach and view the penguins.

Originally two houses, the luxury villa has nine spacious suites and a children’s suite. The villa can be booked in its entirety or as individual suites. Each side has its own kitchen, living and dining areas and gorgeous verandas overlooking False Bay.

The upper deck has a heated pool overlooking the bay - and it’s easy to imagine oneself with a G&T in hand on a warm summer’s day, lounging in the pool with magnificent views of the entire bay. On the ground level there is a fire pit with comfy seating set in a sheltered courtyard.

I spent an evening there with my roudy 5 year-old twin daughters and I have to admit that I was a tad apprehensive about taking them along to spend a night at an exclusive villa in the event of them disturbing the other guests.

To my relief I discovered that the villa has been designed in a way that the 2 family suites are located away from the other guest suites - making it more relaxing for parents with younger children.

Little personal touches are what makes this such a special place. Pic: Sarene Kloren

The children’s suite has their own TV lounge, including fatsak bean bags for them to relax on, a huge assortment of luxury toys and games and a spacious family-sized bathroom. My girls had such fun playing in the suite that we didn’t see them for hours - giving my husband and I time to relax on our private deck sipping on a glass of chilled wine, nibbling on the freshly baked home-made afternoon snacks that were delivered to our suite.

All the sea-facing windows have automated shutters that completely shut out any light - which are perfect as most of the suites face into the morning sun.

The suites are luxurious and spacious, each with their own verandah. Pic: Sarene Kloren

Breakfast is served on the verandah - a vibrant selection of fresh fruits, home-baked breads and pastries, fresh juices, local cheeses and a choice of hot breakfasts.

The service from all the staff was impeccable and I was impressed by the thoughtful touches to ensure a memorable stay.

The attention to detail is carried throughout the villas. Pic: Sarene Kloren

We stayed for one night, however, I would recommend a longer stay in order to explore the area and experience the hospitality.

With nine double suites and a children’s suite, Tintswalo Boulders can sleep 18 adults and two little ones.

Tintswalo Boulders is located at 7 Gay Road, Simon’s Town.