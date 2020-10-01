Want to stay at the same hotel as the Miss SA finalists? Here’s how

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

For the first time in its 62-year history, the finale of the Miss South Africa pageant will be hosted in Cape Town. Sun International’s Table Bay hotel in the V&A Waterfront will be the setting for the glittering finale. The five-star hotel is the epitome of grace, elegance and poise, while the V&A Waterfront’s breath-taking views of Table Mountain, the City, Table Bay and Robben Island ensure it is the most visited destination on the African continent. “Throughout Sun International’s long history with the pageant, it was never an option to host it at The Table Bay as we have always had guests staying with us,” said The Table Bay’s General Manager Joanne Selby. “We’ve been closed since the beginning of the lockdown, but with the announcement that international borders will open, we are getting ready to do so too.

“The timing is fortuitous as it is just prior to a spectacular official opening we’re planning for October 30.

In preparation for the event, the hotel will introduce special Miss South Africa packages for guests who would like to stay at the hotel during this time. Selby said they will announce the specials on the hotel’s website shortly.

“We can also assure anyone who would like to stay with us that we have stringent Covid-19 health and safety protocols in place to ensure the safety of our guests,” added Selby.

Both the hotel and the V&A Waterfront have also been certified by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) with the international ‘Safe Travels’ destination stamp.

Miss South Africa 2020 will be crowned on October 24, from 5pm. The event will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic, and will be streamed live for an international audience.