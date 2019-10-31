After taking a 6am flight from Durban to Cape Town, and having to wait two hours until the rest of the travel group arrived, there was nothing better to do than head to one of the restaurants for a quick breakfast.
The restaurant I chose overlooks the airport parking and runway.
I immediately recognise some of our South African carriers - some dressed in bright orange while others look glamourous in green. One airline kept it simple with hints of blue and pink.
The larger international airlines land and depart freely, and I could not help but wonder how these pilots flew such big planes.
I could never be so brave!