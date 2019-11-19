MS Queen Elizabeth has docked in Cape Town.
Mayoral committee member for Economic opportunities and asset management for the City of Cape Town Alderman James Vos said the Mother City was delighted at the opportunity to welcome the crew and passengers of the MS Queen Elizabeth to our shores this week.
The cruise liner carries 2 068 passengers and 996 crew members.
“The MS Queen Elizabeth cruise liner is no stranger to our shores and we are excited that the vessel has made Cape Town a port of call once again.