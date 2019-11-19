WATCH: Cunard's Queen Elizabeth docks in Cape Town









MS Queen Elizabeth has docked in Cape Town. Picture: Instagram/Norest Buwa. MS Queen Elizabeth has docked in Cape Town. Mayoral committee member for Economic opportunities and asset management for the City of Cape Town Alderman James Vos said the Mother City was delighted at the opportunity to welcome the crew and passengers of the MS Queen Elizabeth to our shores this week. The cruise liner carries 2 068 passengers and 996 crew members. “The MS Queen Elizabeth cruise liner is no stranger to our shores and we are excited that the vessel has made Cape Town a port of call once again.

“The City is actively working to promote Cape Town as the top cruise destination on the continent. The cruise tourism industry has shown significant year-on-year growth and makes a substantial contribution not only to this city’s economy but to the South African economy at large,” said Vos.

According to Cape Town Tourism, the projected value of the cruise tourism industry between 2017 and 2027 is estimated to be in the region of R220-billion.

A cruise ship carrying about 2 000 passengers results in spending to the value of approximately R2-million per day. Vos said via a statement that cruising boosts the city’s economy with the average daily tourist spend of between R501 – R1 000 (excluding accommodation).

“The average spend by an international tourist per trip is R8 400 in-destination (while in Cape Town), and an R10 600 prepaid spend (before a traveller arrives on our shores).

"We have witnessed a steady increase in cruise passenger arrivals, from 47 145 during the 2017-2018 cruise season, to 52 580 during 2018-2019. This sector has the potential to grow even further with significant economic spin-offs for the city and its residents. ” added Vos.

He said the City of Cape Town was working with the relevant tourism partners and the V&A Waterfront to promote the city as a destination of choice globally for cruise tourism.

The cruise peak season runs from October to April. Cape Town expects 30 vessels to make 49 stop-overs in the city.

Around 32 vessels, including 67 stop-overs have already been confirmed for the 2020-2021 cruise season.

Vos added the significant economic benefits of the Air Access initiative, which included 15 direct flights and 21 exiting route expansions.

“We firmly believe a dedicated strategy on cruise tourism will deliver the same result. The increased air connectivity makes Cape Town an ideal port to join, or disembark.

Indications are that Cape Town is poised to become a homeport for specialist cruises over time.

“The dedicated cruise terminal, funded by the V&A Waterfront, has certainly put us in the running to become the cruise destination of choice,” said Vos.

