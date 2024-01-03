WATCH: Josh Duhamel takes in sights and sounds of Cape Town - and conquers Lion’s Head

US actor Josh Duhamel has been spending some time in the Mother City. The Hollywood star, famous for his roles in the ‘Transformers’ franchise, revealed he had been in Cape Town for at least three weeks before deciding to hike up Table Mountain from Lion’s Head.

According to Screen Daily, the 51-year-old is in South Africa for a bit of work and pleasure while filming action comedy ‘London Calling,’ featuring Jeremy Ray Taylor and Rick Hoffman. Production has already started with scenes from the movie being filmed in Cape Town. ‘London Calling’ sees Duhamel play Tommy Ward, a mediocre hitman who goes on the run and gets stuck in Los Angeles after mistakenly killing the relative of London’s biggest crime lord, Screen Daily reported.

Duhamel is also executive producer on the project. While taking a break from filming, Duhamel shared with his fans on Instagram that he “Just hiked Lions Head mountain in beautiful Cape Town, South Africa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) In an Instagram Story, he panned across the mountain and said, “Check this place out. It’s Incredible”. While pointing to the city centre below, he added, “I’ve been looking at this thing [Table Mountain] from down there for three weeks and I had to come up today. I got to hike Lion’s Head a few weeks ago.”

He revealed he’d never been to Cape Town, and added he’d highly recommend it. “It’s amazing.”