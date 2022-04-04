WATCH + LOOK: Cape Town announced as first city on African continent to welcome prestigious 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft

Cape Town has been announced as the first city on the African continent to welcome the prestigious 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. World-class travel destination Cape Town, South Africa, has welcomed the introduction of luxurious Dreamliner aircraft flights between Cape Town and Istanbul from April 1, 2022. The city has been selected as the priority destination for aircraft on the continent.

Turkish Airlines states that the Dreamliner is the airline's most-advanced aircraft, with a seating capacity of 300 passengers, including 270 Economy Class seats and 30 Business Class seats. Pictures and video: Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA The Dreamliner provides on-board dining and in-flight entertainment, as well as exceptional Business Class treatment, with forty-four-inch legroom and a 180-degree full flat 76-inch seat bed length for each of the 30 seats. City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos, welcomed the announcement.

“This is great news for Cape Town! The additional capacity provided by the Dreamliner aircraft between Istanbul and Cape Town will offer the superb potential for growth in business and leisure travel between these destinations for international visitors and locals alike. As the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, I’m keenly aware of the benefits to the local economy of being able to bring more passengers and flights to Cape Town.

“It is because of these significant spin-offs that I am motivated for more funding towards our Air Access initiative. The more we extend our reach, the more Cape Town and South Africa can reap the economic benefits of tourism,” Alderman Vos said. Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy concurs, agreeing that Istanbul is a pivotal transport hub for Europe and other continents, and this attractive aircraft will enable the country to welcome more visitors to the city. “Reigniting global tourism takes practical measures such as this we look forward to the opportunities this will create so that more international visitors can come and find their freedom in Cape Town,” said Duminy. “Cape Town's tourism industry is resilient. The city is anticipating that international visitors will be excited to come and enjoy our unrivalled attractions and experiences after the prolonged disruption to global travel of the past two years. Congratulations, Turkish Airlines,” Duminy added.

