WATCH: Snow or graupel, Capetonians trek up Table Mountain to take in frosty views

Travellers visiting Table Mountain were surprised to find what looked like snow. A video doing the rounds shows a man behind the camera sharing his excitement. He was with his friend, all wearing shorts in the cold weather. “Table Mountain, it is cold chaps. Look at this, hey. This is crazy,” he says, kicking the ‘snow’. “Absolutely crazy, but it’s worth it. What were we thinking chaps?” he asks two of his friends. The viral video was posted by Storm Report SA. The page posted: “BREAKING We have a report that it is currently snowing on Table Mountain in Cape Town. Does anyone have more info? We have no idea who to credit.” (sic)

⚠BREAKING

We have a report that it is currently snowing on Table Mountain in Cape Town. Does anyone have more info? We have no idea who to credit. pic.twitter.com/CGX6Kt6Bgv — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 17, 2020

The video has garnered thousands of views and prompted many to want to brave the freezing weather to see the ‘snow’.

One Twitter user @Zakiyah_92 posted: “Apparently there’s snow on table mountain? someone PLSSS LET’S GO.” (sic).

Some are claiming that there was no snow at all. User @IqinisoW commented: “My apartment faces table mountain and devils peak. I don't see any snow at all…”

Another user @orogenGT responded to the video, claiming it was graupel, which Wikipedia describes as a “precipitation that forms when supercooled water droplets are collected and freeze on falling snowflakes”.

He shared: “Freezing level is very low on Table Mountain today. It would be a push to call this snow; but graupel or soft hail is not a term South Africans are are familiar with: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Graupel” (sic)

IOL Travel reached out to Table Mountain Aerial Cableway for official comment. No comment yet at the time of publishing the story.