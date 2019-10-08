WATCH: Table Mountain Cableway turns 90 with special discounted rides









The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway. Photo Cape Town travels. Cape Town's Table Mountain Cableway, turned 90 on Friday. The car took it's maiden voyage on October 4, 1929. Before it was established, it was only a few that braved the hike of about three to four hours and among those included lady Anne Barnard. The idea of the Cableway was born in the 1870s but the plan was halted by the outbreak of Anglo-Boer War in 1899. The idea was again taken up in 1912 but the plans were yet again interrupted, with the outbreak of World War I. The Cableway has been upgraded three times in 1958, 1974 and 1997. There are three Rotair cable cars in the world and South Africa is the only country in Africa which has one. The cable car makes about 190 trips a day, as part of the celebrations patrons will be charged R90 for a return cable car ticket this month. Wahida Parker, Managing Director at the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, said in a statement that there was no better way to celebrate than offering a special gift for travellers.

“Table Mountain Aerial Cableway has been providing visitors with a world-class experience since October 4, 1929. Over the years we have received numerous accolades, such as being voted one of the official New 7 Wonders of Nature. We are also currently in the running for the title of “World Leading Tourist Attraction”, Parker said at the annual World Travel Awards.

“As part of our 90th birthday celebrations, we are offering you a special never to be repeated R90 return cable car ticket. This offer will be available for October to anyone with a valid South African ID or birth certificate,” said Parker.



WATCH:

This is part of a series of videos produced for the #Inform campaign. Brought to you by SAPA+



