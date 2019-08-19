Cape Town has so much to offer visitors. Picture: Elisha Dibakoane

When you think about South Africa, most automatically think about Cape Town. The Mother City is a bucket list destination for both local and international travellers, and with good reason. Its appeal is uncomparable, boasting the likes of white sand beaches, world heritage sites, wine routes and adventure.

So, when @VisitSA_UK, the official Twitter page of South African Tourism for the UK created a minute-long video of reasons why people love the Mother City, most people jumped at the opportunity to share their thoughts on what makes the city so special.

Doris Bornheim loved watching the sunrise from Bloubergstrand, while Bernie Carmicheal preferred seeing the sunrise over Table Mountain.

@kingdomkarl via Instagram suggested watching the sunset from Camps Bay.

Valerie Maughan enjoyed the V&A Waterfront for its shops and restaurants. Long Street also got a mention. Sandra Downling loved the street for its “eclectic mix of coffee shops, bars, restaurants and interesting shops”.

People like @reevacutting via Twitter likes Hout Bay for its “fish and chips” and recommended a visit to Boulder Beach to see the penguins.

We could give you 101 reasons why we love the Mother City, but here are just a few of the things that make Cape Town special for YOU. 😍🇿🇦



What have we missed? #MeetSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/QfPlee3e53 — South Africa Tourism (@VisitSA_UK) August 13, 2019



