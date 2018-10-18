Santos Express Train Lodge in Mossel Bay is known as one of the country's unusual accommodation facilities. Picture: Supplied.

Travellers who seek an unusual but fun experience would love the Santos Express Train Lodge in Mossel Bay. Just 30 metres from the blue flag Santos Beach, guests can take in the gorgeous views of the Indian Ocean while inside an old train.

The lodge offers a range of accommodations with sea views. There are single, double and budget compartments, a 16-bed dorm and four royal suites with private decks and en-suite facilities.

Anne Barnard of Santos Express said the lodge opened in December 1994 with nine coaches. She compared its style to the Transkaroo first class, which operated on South African lines during the seventies.

“Santos Express unique accommodation combined with an authentic train restaurant atmosphere helps preserve the transport heritage of our country, as well as providing a major tourist attraction much needed in the Garden Route,” said Barnard.

To cater to the demand for foreign travellers, the lodge added a bar and a restaurant.

The lodge added a bar and a restaurant to cater to the demand. The Fork and Train Resturant, perfectly positioned with views of the bay and mountain, offers a range of dishes including seafood, burgers, ribs, pizzas and pub-lunches.

Santos Express is close to many tourist attractions and excursions in Mossel Bay. Guests can easily disembark the train and explore the beauty of Mossel Bay.



