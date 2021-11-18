WATCH: Wesgro’s new remote work campaign is ‘pretty convincing’

The Western Cape has always been an appealing South African destination with its small towns, world-class beaches and wine estates. Most people plan once-in-a-lifetime holidays to Cape Town and other parts of the Western Cape, but it is also becoming a top destination for remote workers.

Well, if it hasn't crossed your mind, then maybe Wesgro’s new remote work campaign may convince you? With a strong tech ecosystem, co-working spaces, connectivity, and ease of doing business, the Western Cape hopes to attract more South African remote workers. They have partnered with Day One, a relocation specialist product that provides remote workers with everything they need to set up in the Western Cape.

Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander gave a glimpse of why the province made the perfect remote working destination. “There is an abundance of opportunities in Cape Town and the Western Cape, from the vibrant tech sector and connectivity to the cosmopolitan network of professionals from around the globe. This is the destination for those who want to work, while also living a little”, said Stander. Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier agreed.