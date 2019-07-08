The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa is a contemporary art museum located at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

If you've never been to the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) in Cape Town - then now is the time to go and take a tour. It's an impressive space, filled to the brim with contemporary art, spread over seven floors and more than sixty galleries.

This can be daunting and if you have a tour guide navigating the space with you, it can be even more intimidating.

In a world-first for a museum, the team at Zeitz MOCAA have created a constantly changing and immersive map on Instagram that guides visitors through the galleries.

The concept was developed with the help of the team at M&C Saatchi Abel.

Robert Grace, Founding Partner and Head of Strategy at M&C Saatchi Abel Group says: “This brutally simple idea allows the Zeitz MOCAA to take visitors on a journey of the unfamiliar through a familiar platform.”

The Insta Map gives visitors a quick overview of what is being exhibited on each floor, where key artworks are located and how to find the museum’s amenities.

It also enables them to take a two-hour Instatour of must-see pieces and gives them a guide to the most Instagrammable spots in the museum.

Ashraf Majiet, Head of Design at M&C Saatchi Abel Group says: “With the Zeitz MOCAA’s mission of making art more accessible, we looked to an everyday item, the smartphone, and a popular platform, Instagram, and combined them to make navigating the museum easy, user friendly and more engaging.”

To access the Insta map, visitors can scan the QR codes posted around the museum or go directly to the dedicated Instagram page @zeitzmocaa.map and start exploring.