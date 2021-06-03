Wesgro and Western Cape government launch new remote work portal

Wesgro, in collaboration with the Western Cape government, is inviting accommodation establishments, co-working spaces and mobility suppliers in the province to use their newly launched Remote Work Portal.

The portal serves as a central hub that lists everything remote workers need to know to encourage long-stay visits.

It comes when workations (work and vacation) are among the most popular travel trends for 2021.

According to Wesgro, the portal is part of its continuous remote work effort, which actively promotes the province as an ideal destination to work and play.

“There is currently no one platform that brings together deals focusing on working, staying and moving around.

“The Western Cape offers a vibrant and innovative business community that visitors working from here can engage. This dedicated platform allows business to promote their long-stay deals, providing them with additional marketing opportunities,” said chief marketing officer Monika Iuel.

The portal will be available at no cost. Registered establishments must meet the following criteria: Be based in the Western Cape; great connectivity; and offer long stays at a discounted rate indicated by percentage (to make searches streamlined for remote work-seekers).

In addition, to ensure the legitimacy of the deals and offerings, all establishments will be vetted internally before going live on the site.

The Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, commented: “The Western Cape has everything it takes to be the best remote working location in the world if we remove the red tape and roll out the red carpet for digital nomad tourists.

"In addition to calling for a ‘remote working visa’, our promotional marketing campaigns and the remote working portal run by Wesgro will ensure that the destination stays front of mind for those looking for remote working locations.

"Encouraging digital nomads tourists to visit the Western Cape is one of the many ways that we are working hard to support tourism recovery in the Western Cape by finding innovative ways to attract visitors who are embracing new forms of global travel that have emerged with the Covid-19 pandemic."

To register to offer guests long-stay discounts visit https://wesgro.co.za/long-stay/create/stay

To register as a co-working space go to www.wesgro.co.za/long-stay/create/work

To offer guests move-around options visit https://wesgro.co.za/long-stay/create/move-around