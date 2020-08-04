Western Cape private game reserve launches day passes, voucher system

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Aquila Private Game Reserve & Spa has announced that it will open this weekend after closing due to Covid-19. The famed Western Cape attraction is located just under two hours from Cape Town. The reserve will offer the Big 5 Safari and Braai, which will allow locals to explore the outdoors. Their opening comes after Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced that leisure travel is allowed for intra-provincial travel under level 3 lockdown. Home to the Big 5 and many other wildlife, Aquila Private Game Reserve & Spa offers wildlife encounters. The wildlife experience is refined with the added bliss of a gorgeous world-class spa for a well-deserved pampering after a game drive. And for those who love a wild adventure, Aquila offers horseback and quad bike safaris. For families, Aquila allows children of all ages on game drives – there's also a dedicated indoor and outdoor play area, plus family accommodation.

Their day passes, valid for August 8 and 9, includes a morning activity of either a traditional safari, 30-minute massage or quad bike experience and day use of the facilities. Guests can also select an optional second-afternoon activity.

For those who are travelling to Aquila, travellers are urged to bring a picnic blanket to enjoy open lawn areas. There's also a kids adventure zone, coffee bar and various indoor and outdoor relaxation areas.

Aquila Collection has introduced the Save Now - Safari Later vouchers. The vouchers allow travellers to escape to Aquila Collection Big 5 reserves from October 1, 2020, to December 15, 2021.

This voucher system allows travellers to look forward to an escape while they remain under level 3 lockdown. Aquila Private Game Reserve & Spa offers wildlife encounters only 2 hours from Cape Town.

In a statement, Aquila Collection revealed more about why they have started the voucher system.

It revealed: “Aquila Collection used their last cash reserves to secure food for their people during these dire times.

"The tourism industry is on its knees and the sector is dragged about even further by ongoing litigation and legal battles with insurance companies. The Aquila Collection believed it had insurance for business interruption, but the claim, together with 100’s of other tourism businesses, have been declined.”

Gates open 9 am.

Visit www.aquilaspecials.com.