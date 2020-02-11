Where to eat, drink and visit in Cape Town, Google Maps style









Parapax take thrill-seekers and adventure junkies on tandem paragliding flights with day tours in Cape Town, Porterville and Hermanus. Picture Parapax Paragliding/Instagram. Google Maps revealed its users’ favourite bars, restaurants and tourist attractions in and around Cape Town. These are some of the top choices: Tourist attractions

Parapax Paragliding Cape Town: Parapax take thrill-seekers and adventure junkies on tandem paragliding flights with day tours in Cape Town, Porterville and Hermanus. The highly experienced crew pride themselves on running a safe and fun experience. Those who have taken to the skies say they felt they were in good hands for the “amazing” experience.

Muir Street Mosque: Muir Street Mosque, one of the oldest mosques in Cape Town, is found in Zonnebloem in the heart of former District 6. The city landmark, according to one visitor, has a “special spiritual atmosphere.” Another calls it a beacon of living heritage of the area.

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden: The world-renowned Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden is located at the foot of Table Mountain in Newlands. The sprawling gardens, boasting a diverse range of indigenous plants, are a haven for nature enthusiasts, tourists, picnickers, bird watchers, and anyone wishing to find some tranquillity in the bustling city of Cape Town.

Restaurants

La Petite Colombe: This fine dining restaurant is found at the Le Quartier Français Hotel in Franschhoek (although it is moving to Leeu Estates in May 2020). Guests say that visiting is not just a meal, but an entire exquisite experience around food.

La Colombe: Sister restaurant and the original Cape Town fine dining experience, La Colombe is located at Silvermist wine estate in Constantia. It has won many awards locally and internationally and is consistently ranked among the best restaurants in the world. Those who rated it say the food is extraordinary, pure bliss and beyond spectacular.

Moro Gelato: This cafe, with branches on Long Street and Regent Road, Sea Point, serves traditional Italian Gelato freshly made from an old family recipe. And reviewers can’t seem to help going back for more. Try the highly-recommended pistachio, dark chocolate, rooibos or caramel popcorn flavours.

Bars

The Gin Bar: You will find this “secret courtyard” behind Honest Chocolate Cafe on Wale Street in the city centre. And, for gin lovers, it’s worth hunting down for its variety of more than 70 South African gins. According to patrons, the bartenders know their way around gin and the location makes for a unique experience.

Cause Effect: The swanky Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen and Cape Brandy bar offer an impressive cocktail menu packed with flavours of the Cape. The bar also offers more than 60 Cape potstill brandies. Many reviewers say you can’t find anything else like it and it is an absolute must-visit in the city.

The Biggest Little Beer Shop: Part bottle store, part bar, this shop in Willowbridge Shopping Centre, Bellville boasts a large variety of international and local craft beers, ciders and some spirits. Relax and enjoy a draught beer, while perusing for some bottles of something new and different to try at home. If you’re unsure, the knowledgeable staff will help you out.



