Why you should take a family trip this weekend in Cape Town

Want to spend quality time with your family? Why not take a weekend trip with them? Nicol Carlse, the Guest Relations Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, shares some ideas: Go where your heart desires Carlse said a change is “definitely as good as a holiday”. So, whether you stay in a hotel five minutes away or two hours away, a new environment will do wonders for your mental space.

“Go on a staycation up the road if you must, or go far away. Whatever you choose, a staycation may well be the perfect solution to move everyone in your household to an entirely new location, with options for both outdoor and indoor activities to keep all members of the family entertained.

“With all the long weekends coming up and school holidays around the corner, this is also the ideal time – especially considering how many great offers hotel and other hospitality establishments have on the table right now,” she said.

Choose accommodation located close to family-friendly activities

Carlse said the closer you are to various activities, the easier commuting from one destination to the next will be. She said choosing accommodation based on the ideal location means that there is always something to do right on your doorstep.

“Staying at a venue that is within walking distance is optimal, but if you’re on an easy-to-navigate transport route, life will be much easier for everyone involved," she said.

Choose experiences over things

A recent Cape Town Tourism report noted that the association’s members have lost R2 billion and just under 12 000 jobs during what would traditionally have been peak season in Cape Town.

Nicol suggested travellers support local tour guides and attractions.

“Years from now, the kids will outgrow all the outfits they bought or the little trinkets they collected, but great memories last forever,” Nicol stressed.

Add relaxation time

Carlse said taking time to recuperate and to re-energise from your usual daily stresses is vital.

“We’ve seen families exhaust themselves by trying to squeeze too many things into their schedules. If you’ve booked into a hotel, the chances are that there are quite a few ways to relax on the property. Some hotels have spa treatments and a pool,” she said.