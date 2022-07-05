Winter destinations to explore in and around Paarl

The Cape Winelands boasts true country hospitality, award-winning wine farms and restaurants to delight your palate and stay options to suit both your budget and desires. Paarl’s menu of things to do caters for all ages and dishes up experiences for adventurers, wine enthusiasts, gourmands, nature lovers, historians and those who simply enjoy life.

On July 18, the world will celebrate Nelson Mandela International Day as declared by the UN. Tourists to Paarl have the unique opportunity to visit the site where Nelson Mandela walked to freedom through the gates of the Drakenstein Prison (formally known as Victor Verster) on February 11, 1990. A bronze statue erected in front of the gate of his release site offers a special photo opportunity in front of the statue with the historic path he walked in the background. La Paris Bistro

This tranquil eatery is synonymous with good food. The focus is on wholesome, authentic, fresh food sourced responsibly and sustainably, dishes are made from scratch that ensures maximum flavour. During winter, warm up in the Bistro, with its warm finishes, solid French Oak floors and multiple fireplaces. Towering oak trees provide ample shade for outdoor gatherings in summer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Paarl (@visitpaarl) Paarl Wine Route

A visit to the iconic Nederburg Wine Estate steeped in history is a must, with its rich winemaking heritage stretching back over more than two centuries and newly revamped The Manor restaurant. Visitors can choose between generous picnics, a la carte breakfasts and lunches as well as mouth-watering cheese and charcuterie platters. The bar serves up award-winning wines, innovative cocktails (including non-alcoholic options), as well as delicious coffees. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ilse Zietsman (@ilsezietsman) Various wine tasting options are also on offer to help you taste, learn and discover Nederburg’s range of fine wines. These include an interesting wine and cheese-dish pairing; the popular Five Senses Wine & Food Experience, devised to indulge your senses and challenge your perception of flavour; as well as a newly-introduced wine and coffee tasting.

The youngsters can enjoy milk and cookie pairings, cupcake decoration workshops and kiddies picnic boxes. A range of lawn games, jungle gyms, a zip-line, tree house, swings and more will keep the young crowd entertained while parents relax. Salem Biblical Garden Established in 2011 on a farm on the slopes of the Paarl mountain in the Windmeul valley. Natural fynbos, 300-year-old wild olive trees and granite rocks closely resemble parts of Israel.

The mountain path features a number of artefacts and depictions of Bible patriarchs. Enjoy a mountain walk with scenic views of the vineyards and olive orchards in the valley or book a guided “Journey through the Bible” tour. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leandra Taylor (@creative_scientist_on_the_move) The 2km St Paul’s trail and prayer garden takes visitors on a visual journey of mosaics, exhibits, sculptures, reliefs and ceramic works. Picnic-and-braai facilities as well as a marquee tent and hall are available for hire. Laborie Heritage Wine Estate

Tucked beneath the foothills of the majestic Paarl Rock in the middle of town. Dating back to the 17th century, this wine estate combines modern facilities with old-world charm. Visitors can spend a leisurely day tasting Laborie’s finest wines at the Tasting Room, enjoy a delicious meal at Stoep Restaurant or pop in at the Farm Grocer for your daily bread. For those more adventurous at heart, the estate offers access to MTB trails. The estate also offers spaces for private functions and conferencing as well as luxury accommodation for those that want to linger a little longer. Soul Barrel Brewing