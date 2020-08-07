Women’s Month: 5 minutes with The Table Bay Hotel’s Joanne Selby

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Clinton Moodley chats to The Table Bay Hotel’s general manager Joanne Selby ahead of Women’s Day on August 9. How will you be celebrating Women's Month? I will be doing the Justice League Wonder Woman virtual race with my niece and sister on Women's Day. The event raises money for Headstart Kids, an initiative that provides food packs and nutritional support to children aged between six months and five years. Their target is to aid in the distribution of 150 000 meals and nutritional support over the remainder of the year. Can you tell us about your first day working in the hospitality industry? What went through your mind? My first day as a receptionist was so exciting. I remember being incredibly nervous and so shy.

Can you tell us about a day in your life during Covid-19? How have things changed?

A friend and I walk each morning. We’ve played tourist in our own city and have discovered so many hidden gems in and around the V&A Waterfront in particular. After our walk, I grab a coffee and head into the hotel, connecting with the team and our guests and business partners remotely, although a core team does come in daily. I miss seeing the hotel in action with smiling staff and guests excited to explore our fabulous city - so that’s probably the biggest change for me.

What do you hope to see in the travel and tourism industry post-Covid-19?

I’d hope to see a faster than anticipated tourism recovery as many lives have been impacted.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Still doing what I love the most.

What are your must-have travel essentials?

My iPad, earphones, and a wrap that doubles as a blanket on the plane. My most desired travel essential is, of course, my husband.

Where are you travelling to post-pandemic?

My first stop would be Livingstone in Zambia. I’ve not seen my husband Nick since the lockdown started. He is currently working in Zambia.

What are your favourite travel destinations?

That's a long list. If I have to name a few, it would be London, Budapest, Alaska and San Francisco. I’d love to visit Antarctica.

How do you unwind after a long day?

I love to run a hot fragrant bath.

What was your most embarrassing travel experience?

After a particularly long social charity event, my husband once fell asleep on the turndown chocolate placed on his pillow. The next morning I had to apologise profusely to housekeeping for the chocolate smeared pillow. It was a hotel I had once run, so I knew most of the team. Absolutely mortifying!

What is the motto you live by?

Be kind, be kind, be kind. It’s a paraphrase of a Henry James quote: “Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind, and the third is to be kind.”