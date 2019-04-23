Picture: Theunis Schutte/Supplied

Cape Town - Hiking trails in Diepwalle and Harkerville will be closed temporarily due to rain and opened after the rains.



"It is great to see rivers overflowing, the trails will be closed temporarily until after the rain. This is done to also protect hikers and nature walkers who use trails in Diepwalle and Harkerville forests. This includes the world-famous multi-day Outeniqua hiking trail," Park Manager for the Knysna section of the Garden Route National Park Megan Taplin said.

"We continue to monitor the situation."

Rain measured in Diepwalle was at 30mm over the weekend and another 30mm last weekend. In the Harkerville forest, 20,5mm was measured overnight on Easter Monday until Tuesday morning.





Measurements around the Knysna estuary were at 47mm from last Monday until Tuesday morning.

Rain measured in the Storms River Village amounted to 40mm for the Easter Weekend, according to Senior Section Ranger, Eugenia Mkhatshwa. She said no trails are closed in Tsitsikamma and the situation is being monitored.





According to Marine Ranger for the Wilderness section of the Park, Jonathan Britton, trails in Wilderness remain open.





"In the last 24 hours, we have had 19,6mm in the Upper catchment of the Touw River, 15,6mm in Bergplaas, 15,6mm in Corneliskop and 10,4mm in Farleigh. "





Britton confirmed preparation channels are in place for both the Swartvlei and Touw River, which are at 1.53m and 1,65m respectively.