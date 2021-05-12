Where to get your PCR-test for international travel in South Africa

Most countries request you submit a negative PCR test when travelling or returning to their destination.

According to the manager of Health Passport SA, Liam McCreedy, PCR testing is the most accurate way to determine whether the body contains the virus.

"It helps curb the spread of the virus via identifying who has contracted the virus. Therefore, destinations must be able to ascertain who has or hasn't contracted it to contain the spread of new variants," he said.

Your PCR test needs to be done 48 to 72 hours before your departure or border crossing. However, each country requirements differ.

If you are travelling internationally or heading back to your country, here are some places where you can take your PCR test in South Africa:

DURBAN

JDJ Diagnostics

JDJ Diagnostics will get your results to you within 24 hours. The cost of the test is R750. Located at 88 Lorne Street in Durban. Call 031 201 4647.

Visit www.jdjd.co.za

Epicentre

Epicentre's drive-through doesn't require a booking. You get your results between 24-36 hours. You can call 087 072 5300 to make an emergency booking if all slots are full for a particular day. The cost of the test is R850. Located at 43a Old Main road, Hillcrest. There is also a branch at Glaren Rd, Wynberg and 67 Dundalk Avenue in Parkview, Sandton.

Visit https://epicentre.org.za/product/durban-drive-covid-19-testing/

CAPE TOWN

Health Passport South Africa launched its flagship testing centre at The Lookout Waterfront in Cape Town. The centre provides both PCR and Rapid Antigen tests.

Results available between 24 – 48 hours via the Health Passport Worldwide app. The cost of the test is R850. Health Passport Worldwide is currently enrolling Covid-19 testing centres nationwide in South Africa.

Visit www.healthpassportsouthafrica.co.za/

JOHANNESBURG

Path Care Fourways

Path Care's Fourways Covid Centre operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Test results are available within 48 hours. The cost of the test is R850. Located at Fourways Hospital Cnr Cedar Avenue and Cedar West.

Call 065 509 7557.

Travel Doctor Corporate

The Travel Doctor Corporate offers two tests to detect the virus- the RT-PCR test and the Rapid Antigen test.

According to its website, The RT-PCR test is a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT), which is a new term for tests that use an amplification procedure to detect the virus.The Rapid Antigen test in addition to the NAAT test as some destinations or airlines require both tests.

Testing is available every morning, including Saturdays and Sundays. You can have your test done at your home or office at an additional cost. The cost of the RT-PCR test is R1150 and the Rapid Antigen Test cost R450.00. Located at 16 Baker Street in Rosebank.

Call 010 900 3031 or visit www.traveldoccorp.com/home/pcr-testing-for-outbound-travellers/

NATIONWIDE

Next Pathology

Next Pathology has testing centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. In Johannesburg, head to Blubird Shopping Centre, located at the corner of Atholl-Oaklands Road and Fort Street. In Durban, head to Cornubia Mall Undercover Parking M30 in Mount Edgecombe. In Cape Town, head to Century City Conference Centre. The rate is R850.

Call 011 697 2931 or visit https://nextbio.co.za/nextpath/.

Ampath

Ampath offers PCR testing in South Africa's 9 provinces and its neighbouring countries, Eswatini and Mozambique. You get your results within 24 to 48 hours. The cost of the test is R850.

Visit https://www.ampath.co.za/covid-19-collection-sites.

Lancet Laboratories

Lancet offers PCR testing in many locations throughout South Africa. These include Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape and Western Cape. Some testing centres may require a pre-booking. The cost of the test is R850.

Visit http://www.lancet.co.za/corona-virus-info-hub/