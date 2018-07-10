Picture: distilledphotography.co.za

Hot on the heels of the recent launch of the South African Tourism marketing campaign, It’s Your Country. Enjoy It! South African Tourism hosted a round-table dialogue titled, Asambeni Mzansi. Some of the most creative and sharpest minds in South Africa engaged in a thought provoking conversation on travel and on the agenda was a variety of topics related specifically to domestic travel.

Asambeni Mzansi (Let’s Go Mzansi) is a call to action to South Africans to explore their country. The key aim of the dialogue was to unpack the existing barriers that affect the culture of travel amongst South Africans. Through robust conversation and debate, the panel addressed the issues affecting local travel, such as lack of access and information of different places to travel.





Through the Asambeni Mzsansi Dialogue, South African Tourism wants domestic travelers to realize that local travel is easy, accessible, affordable, enjoyable and doable. The core of the campaign is summarized by South African Tourism, South Africa Hub Head, Mashoto Zimba: “South Africa has a myriad of experiences to offer, from great adventures to a diverse cultural nightlife. South Africa belongs to all who live in it, and all who live in it have the pleasure to enjoy it.”



