5 hot attractions to check out in KZN this winter

KwaZulu-Natal is the warmest place to be this winter - with an array of outdoor activities to suit all kinds of travellers. If you find yourself in KZN this winter holiday, here are five attractions you should tick off your winter bucket list:

See hippos and crocodiles at St Lucia St Lucia is home to some of the largest free-roaming animal populations in South Africa, including the hippo and the Nile crocodile. The best way to see these creatures is by boat cruise at Lake St Lucia, where guides will provide commentary on the workings of Africa’s largest estuarine system. The hippos love to put on a show, but you have to keep a careful eye out for the crocodiles. Ask your accommodation to recommend some operators to book. Soak in the views of Drakensberg

The Drakensberg is famed for its picturesque mountain views and adventure activities. Here you can enjoy hiking, mountain biking, ziplining, hot air balloon rides and more. The Drakensberg also offers cosy accommodation if you want to spend a few days in the area. If you’re lucky, you may even see snow. Spa and adventure overload at Ngodini Bunduz In the mood for some pampering and adventure? Then visit Ngodini Bunduz in Eshowe. The attraction offers an array of adventures, from epic 4x4 rides, camping, paintball, tubing, river activities and quad biking. After an adrenaline-fuelled day, head to the spa for an hour or two of pampering. Visitors will be treated to full body massages or foot massages while they enjoy a hot or cold beverage and grand views. Call 072 048 1222.

Go chocolate dipping in the KZN Midlands Chocolate dipping at Chocolate Heaven If you’re in the mood for something decadent, head to Chocolate Heaven at The Junction at the KZN Midlands for a chocolate dipping experience. The activity is fun for all ages and ideal to treat your kids during the school holidays. Travellers get to dip fudge, biltong, caramel, shortbread, Turkish Delight, ginger, strawberries and other unique pairings into indulgent milk, dark and white chocolate. The dipping experience follows all the necessary Covid-19 regulations.

Call 033 266 6870. Stay in a teepee in Gibaland For those who do not want to rough it out camping, staying in a teepee village with all the modern conveniences is a pretty solid substitute. One place to visit is Gibaland, nestled in the heart of Giba Gorge in KwaZulu-Natal. The attraction boasts some of the grandest views in the country. Besides the quirky accommodation, there are also plenty of activities to keep guests occupied.