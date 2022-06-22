5 things to explore in the South Coast

The South Coast has some of South Africa’s favourite adventures and beaches. There are a range of things to do, from restaurants, coffee shops, and cuisine to heroical wildlife, hiking, picnicking and extreme activities for all adrenalin junkies.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some of the county’s popular beaches include Shelly Beach, Margate Beach, Lucien Beach, St Michael’s Beach and Ramsgate Beach, which is a popular one amongst the locals. Shelly Beach View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Martin (@hcjmartin) Shelly Beach is one of the South Coast’s most popular shopping destinations. So, treat yourself with some retail therapy where the environment is relaxing and friendly. There are two shopping centres within a stone’s throw from the other, Shelly Centre and South Coast Mall.

For some outdoor fun, visit The Shelly Skiboat Club, where you can enjoy eateries with your family and friends. Visitors can also book fishing charters, ocean safaris or classic boat rides and diving charters for those who love a little bit more of the adventure. Oribi Gorge, Lake Eland Game Reserve Lake Eland offers bucket loads of fun! It consists of activities such as fishing, hiking and an extreme slide on the longest zip line in Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

The reserve also offers a suspension bridge, self game drives, horse riding, a 4×4 track, paintball games and amazing wildlife. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nala Africa Tours & Safaris (@nala_africa_tours) Riverbend Crocodile Farm This can either scare you or have you fall in love with a crocodile… who knows? Riverbend Crocodile Farm, in Southbroom, on the beautiful South Coast and is one of the most successful crocodile breeding basks in the country.

Story continues below Advertisement

The farm is open every day, from 9am to 4.30pm. Crocodile feeding takes place every Sunday at 3pm and every Wednesday at 3pm in the summer months of December, January, February, March & April. A weekly snake demonstration takes place every Sunday at 2.30pm and during holiday season. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico (@nico_malan_photography) Beach Horse Riding at Ocean Trails Equestrian Centre This is a good one for your bucket list. Visitors are offered guided horse riding along the unspoilt beach. Whether you’re a first-timer or a professional horse rider, they cater for everyone.

Story continues below Advertisement

So while you’re on your horse, you can feast your eyes and ears on the wide variety of interesting sights the beach has to offer. The guided ride will take you on a trial that continues on to the caves, which have a variety of fossils. Views, views and more views as you embrace the scenery of the river and the gorge. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ocean Trails Wild Coast (@oceantrailsequestrian) Aqua Planet Dive Centre