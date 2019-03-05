Picture: Kruger Wildlife Safaris

From WiFi onboard to Secret Picnic Spots off the beaten track in the Kruger National Park, these tour operators are changing the safari industry in South Africa. 1. Kruger Wildlife Safaris

Kruger Wildlife Safaris has been taking international guests on outstanding tours to the spectacular safari destinations in southern Africa for over 20 years. Their passion for wildlife and sustainable tourism as well as attention to detail makes them one of the best safari tour operators in the industry.

Each tour created by Kruger Wildlife Safaris is designed to offer a truly authentic safari experience. Tailor-made tours for small groups visiting the Kruger National Park is their specialty.

Kruger Wildlife Safaris offers the choice of 4- or 5-day safari tours to private game reserves in the Greater Kruger National Park. This region is made up of a collection of the finest protected wilderness areas in southern Africa and shares an unfenced border with the Kruger National Park.

Guests stay in ultra-luxury safari lodges and are taken on daily game drives in the private reserve or in the Kruger Park as well as a day tour to highlights on the Panorama Route. Options include Klaserie, Balule, Guernsey, Thornybush and Makalali Private Game Reserve.

Most popular safari: Greater Kruger luxury safari tours

Official Website - https://krugerwildlifesafaris.com/





Picture: Moafrika

2. Moafrika Tours

Moafrika Tours has been taking international tourists to famous destinations in South Africa for more than two decades. Owner Anthony Colia leads a dynamic and enthusiastic team that strives to deliver tours that are fresh, fascinating and educational.

It’s the leading day tour operator in South Africa offering an array of sightseeing trips to places like Soweto, Johannesburg, Cape Town and the Pilanesberg Game Reserve. Moafrika Tours is also the popular choice for personalised tours for long-stays at the Kruger National Park, Garden Route and the Cape Winelands.



Moafrika Tours prides itself in offering unique experiences that are affordable and exciting. One of its most popular tour packages offers an authentic safari experience staying in a private treehouse camp adjacent to the Kruger National Park.

Daily game drives in an open safari vehicle and guided bush walks during the day and glorious nights spent in the wild in beautiful bushveld surrounds makes it one of the best choices available for wildlife enthusiasts.

Most popular safari: 3-day Treehouse Kruger National Park safari tour

Official Website - https://www.moafrikatours.com/





Picture: Safaria

3. Safaria

Safari means “to journey” and with Safaria you’re promised a personalised journey to the finest safari destinations in South Africa. At the helm is Andrew Wagner who’s regarded as one of the most outstanding private safari guides in the country. Based in White River in Mpumalanga Province, Safaria specialises in day and short-stay safari tours to the Kruger National Park. It’s a story-filled experience that’s exciting and educational.

Accompanied by a highly-experienced private safari guide, you spend 2 days exploring the southern region of Kruger National Park and stay in either Skukuza or Pretoriuskop Rest Camp. Southern Kruger Park is renowned for its high concentration of game, prolific birdlife and outstanding biodiversity as well as its rich cultural history.

Most popular safari: 2-day southern Kruger Park safari tour

Official Website - https://www.safaria.co.za/





Picture: Southern Circle

4. Southern Circle Tours & Safaris

Southern Circle Safaris is one of a growing number of respected smaller safari tour operators in South Africa that have made a name for themselves offering personalised and exclusive tours to the best safari destinations in the country.

Owners Nic and Beate de Klerk pride themselves in offering unique safari experiences that showcase raw African wilderness at its best. Their outstanding guides are specialists in their own fields with expertise in tracking, birding and photography.

The 5-day tour is the perfect ‘safari-scenery-city’ combo offering a whistle-stop tour of the beautiful northern region of South Africa. The tour begins with a safari tour of the Kruger Park, followed by a tour of the scenic highlights of the Panorama Route and the magical Magoebaskloof in the Waterberg. It ends with a fascinating tour of the historic sites of Pretoria.

Guests stay in affordable accommodation ranging from the historic Kruger Park bungalows to a homely country guest house and tented safari camp in a private nature reserve.

Most popular safari: 5-day Kruger Park Safari and Vistas Explorer

Official Website - https://www.southerncircle.com/





Picture: Tydon African Safaris

5. Tydon African Safaris

Tydon African Safaris is a close-knit, family-run business and this adds a layer of warmth and personality to the whole experience. Gavin and Vangie van der Merwe have over 20 years’ experience in hospitality and entertainment and love sharing their passion for the outdoors and camping with their guests. You’ll stay in one of their three private tented safari camps located in or adjacent to the world-famous Sabi Sands in the Greater Kruger National Park.

Spend a glorious week exploring remote wilderness areas in Sabi Sands and the Kruger National Park. Sabi Sands is renowned for its incredible leopard sightings and the Kruger Park for its outstanding biodiversity.

Daily game drives, guided bush walks and day tours to nearby attractions such as the Panorama Route, coupled with evenings spent around a roaring fire and dining under the stars makes this one of Tydon’s most popular safari packages.

Most popular safari: 7-day Kruger Park & Sabi Sands safari tour

Official Website - https://www.tydonsafaris.com/





Picture: Kruger Bookings

6. Kruger Bookings

Kruger Bookings is one of the world’s leading boutique travel operators specialising only in award-winning luxury Greater Kruger National Park Lodges and Safaris.

Over the past 20 Years, Kruger Bookings has grown into one of Africa’s leading safari specialists. We take pride in delivering a world-class service combined with the best safari experience on offer. Whether it’s a lavish and indulgent getaway or a once-in-a-lifetime fully guided safari, we want to help you ensure that your experience is unforgettable.

Most popular safari: Royal Malewane Lodge

Official Website - https://krugerbookings.com/