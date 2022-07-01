Discovering KZN: Places to see in Sani Pass

South Africa has so much diversity when it comes to our beautiful provinces. There’s a little bit of everything everywhere, and Sani Pass happens to be one of them.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @wheretostay.co.za Sani Pass is situated in the west of KwaZulu-Natal, on the road between Underberg and Mokhotlong, Lesotho. It is a well-known mountain pass, with breath taking views. Because it’s such a popular pass, it’s a major tourist attraction, and cars and 4x4s drive on the route, also known as the “roof of Africa”, almost every day. Here are five places you can explore in Sani Pass.

Thabana Ntlenyana Thabana Ntlenyana, which literally means "Beautiful little mountain" in seSotho, is the highest point in Lesotho and the highest mountain in southern Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is situated on the Mohlesi ridge of the Drakensberg/Maloti Mountains. It stands at 3 482 metres high. Many visitors enjoy hiking up this mountain and soaking up the glories of the Beautiful little mountain. On the regular, the peak is also climbed from Sani Top Chalet or from Vergelegen Nature Reserve. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Botanical is Bae (@botanicalisbae)

Story continues below Advertisement

Sani Mountain Lodge With all that travelling and hiking, a drink is surely in order - why not enjoy your favourite beer or drink of choice at the highest pub in Africa. The Sani Mountain Lodge, previously known as Sani Pass Chalets, is filled with history, culture and grafitti. Here you can also enjoy a meal, and if you’re feeling particularly cozy, they offer overnight accommodation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kíssila Moreno (@kissila_moreno)

Story continues below Advertisement

Castleburn Lake This masterpiece of tranquility is situated in the southern Drakensberg, a home to eland, reedbuck and 100 species of bird that flock to the re-established wetlands. There are a number of activities you can enjoy in Castleburn including rowing, canoeing, sailing, hiking and many more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram Of South Africa (@ig_of_southafrica) Sani Pass MTB trial If riding up Sani Pass with your mountain bike is one of your burning goals, then this is the perfect challenge for you. But beware, the pass is only for hard-core riders, as the air is thin up there and it takes about five hours, according to Mountain Biking Trails of South Africa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Berg Bikepacker (@bergbikepacker) The Whistling Goat Of course, filling your roaring belly with cozy delicious meals is a must! The Whistling Goat was opened by Chefs Paul and Charisse, giving guests a little country cafe vibe in The Stonehouse.