How to spend 48 hours in Newcastle

Newcastle is fast becoming a top KwaZulu-Natal destination, as it borders the Free State and Mpumalanga provinces. The road trip from Durban offers some of the most scenic views along the route. Once in Newcastle, travellers can enjoy a range of pandemic-friendly activities, including outdoor sports like golfing, hiking, fly-fishing, motorsport, birdwatching and boating. The city was once home to late reggae star Lucky Dube, disc jockey DJ Zinhle and soccer players Helman Mkhalele and Deli Mbatha.

Here’s how you can spend two days in Newcastle: 6am: Start the journey early to have ample time to explore.

It takes travellers four hours from Durban and three hours from Joburg to get to Newcastle. 12.30pm: Immerse yourself in the outdoors at Chelmsford Nature Reserve

Start your exploring at Chelmsford Nature Reserve, a 30-minute drive from Newcastle. The nature reserve is home to many attractions to suit all ages. Pack a picnic and savour the views of Ntshingwayo Dam or go for a self game drive to search for oribi antelope, springbok, wildebeest, zebra and more. For a more relaxing experience, take a calming nature walk or try your hand at fishing. Campsites are available at R80 per person a night. Day visitor rates start from R20 per person. Visit www.kznwildlife.com/Chelmsford.html

6pm: Dinner at Pint and Pigout/Scrapyard Lounge Newcastle is home to a string of restaurants serving hearty meals. One of them is Pint and Pigout, which is famed for its Skaapboud pie made with pulled roast leg of lamb. The quaint eatery also features a pepper-crusted steak flambéed in bourbon called the Jack Black. If you are visiting over the weekend, visit the famous Scrapyard Lounge for an authentic shisanyama experience. The attraction, open from Friday to Sunday, is known for its tasty food and live entertainment. The Scrapyard Lounge is famous for offering an authentic shisanyama experience.

The next day 9am: Savour African art at Carnegie Art Gallery

After breakfast at your hotel, head to the Carnegie Art Gallery, a public art museum that houses an array of African art and Zulu material cultural objects. There are also exhibitions. The gallery, open from Monday to Friday, is free to enter. Call 034 328 7622. Carnegie Art Gallery houses an array of African art and Zulu cultural objects.

11 am: Get adventurous at Moorfield Mountain Farm At Moorfield Mountain Farm, guests can enjoy hikes or snap a few selfies at the picturesque waterfall. If you are feeling brave, you can pre-book an abseiling experience that takes place on the property. The daring activity allows guests to tap into their adventurous side. Picnic sites are also available. Day visitor entry costs R50 for adults and R25 for children under 18 years old. Abseiling rates apply. Visit www.moorfield.co.za/ Moorfield Mountain Farm is ideal for the daring nature lover.