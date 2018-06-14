The company started its ambitious sport event activation management business in 2006 for the Football World Cup™ in Germany

TEAM Destination Management, a division of Tourvest Destination Management, announced that they will provide destination management services for around 30 000 VIP guests attending the Football World Cup™ in Russia this year. The company started its ambitious sport event activation management business in 2006 for the Football World Cup™ in Germany. Martin Wiest, CEO of Tourvest Destination Management, says: “This was a training run assisting a German event business with their guests with some of our South African staff. This allowed us an understanding of the event, its stakeholders and its execution.”

TEAM Destination Management then handled the travel arrangements for 67 000 guests for the 2010 Football World CupTM in South Africa. Following the success of 2010, TEAM Destination Management went on to expand their portfolio, taking on 45 000 guests for the 2014 global showpiece in Brazil.

“Our track record as a DMC for these massive sporting events, globally, has been extremely successful, and we are proud to be part of the Football World Cup 2018™,” says Illana Pereira, sales and marketing director for TEAM Destination Management.