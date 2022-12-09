The 8 most sought-after fictional holiday destinations

There’s nothing wrong with living out your fantasy. Often we are just that invested in our favourite TV shows or movies that we’d wish it’s true. For example, the latest Marvel movie, “Black Panther: Wakanada Forever”, has already sparked some sort of wishful thinking. Google searches for “Flights to Wakanda”, the film’s titular and fictional country, have increased by over 1 000 searches.

Wishful thinking? Or are people just that invested in hoping it’s real? I’m pretty sure most of them are kids who still believe Santa Clause is real. We can’t blame them. Either way, the team at Betway have revealed the search terms for other iconic fictional places that people are seeking flights to, as crazy as it may seem. So, which fictional place can truly be considered the people’s fantasy holiday destination?

1.Hogwarts (Harry Potter) – 2.8k searches Who wouldn’t want to discover that they’re a witch or a wizard? Of course there are many Harry Potter fans across the world, hence Hogwarts taking the top spot for the most desired fictional holiday destination, as scary and unpredictable as it is. In the film, Harry Potter and the rest of the cast members have their very own school of witchcraft and wizardry named Hogwarts. With 2.8k searches, it seems that many yearn to be at a school where magic and witchcraft are their major subjects.

Unfortunately, many will end up disappointed when they realise that this is in fact a fictional school, created by for JK Rowling in her books. Hogwarts, Harry Potter. Picture: Instagram 2.Wonderland (Alice In Wonderland) – 2.1k searches Second on the list is Wonderland, from the fictional world in Lewis Carroll’s novel “Alice In Wonderland”. With 2.1k searches, people clearly have a desire for a mystical adventure in Wonderland.

Now I’ve seen many theme parties based on this novel, but there are those who have tried to find the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit and the Queen of Hearts down a rabbit hole. It’s a shame to have to break it to them that Wonderland is indeed fictional. 3. South Park (South Park) – 2k searches This one is rather surprising. Not sure how people were looking for a cartoon town, but hey! South Park is in the US state of Colorado. However, it is a cartoon creation and that should be an indication that the town is fictional. However, it took the third spot with 2 000 searches. Whoever you are, I’ve got questions, mainly, why?

4.The Emerald City (The Wizard Of Oz) – 1.8k searches In 1956, the rights for The Wizard of Oz were sold to CBS, which rebroadcast the movie on national television nearly every year for 30 years (AP Photo/HO,Warner Bros) Next on the list is Emerald City from the classic film “The Wizard of Oz”. Those hoping to follow the yellow-brick road to find the Tin Man, Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion will sadly never succeed. It’s all fictional. However it still got 1.8k searches. There are some who clearly have a great desire to go and see the wonderful Wizard of Oz.

5.Jurassic Park (Jurassic Park) – 1.7k searches Picture: Instagram Everyone wanted to get up close and personal with dinosaurs as a child, but we soon came to realise they may not be as cute as we think. Although dinosaurs have been extinct for millions of years, there are still 1.7k searches for flights to see them. We might have to break it to a few people that dinosaurs are, in fact, extinct. Considering the chaos that ensues in Jurassic Park, it’s surprising to learn that some have the desire to get chased by a giant T-Rex and vicious velociraptors. Maybe they just want to hang out with Jeff Goldblum instead?

6.Gotham City (Batman) – 1.6k searches Gotham City, Picture: Instagram There are a handful of people who would love to visit the crime-riddled Gotham City, filled with supervillains. But, no, it’s probably best that this place actually doesn’t exist. With 1.6k searches, it seems there are some brave hearts who fancy their chances against the Joker and co in this comic book world and enjoy the thrill of fear. Either way, people hoping to drive around Gotham in the Batmobile won’t find what they’re looking for.

7.Pandora (Avatar) – 1.4k searches Jake Sully in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Picture: 20th Century Studios. ©2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved. In 7th place is Pandora, the stunning fictional world from James Cameron’s 2009 movie “Avatar”. With the anticipated sequel “Avatar: The Way of the Water” releasing this month, the 1.4k search for flights is bound to increase in the coming weeks. What makes this place so desirable is the creatures, for example, the direhorse. When the film first came out many were left astounded by the stunning fictional world of Pandora. Some fans had to face the disappointment of learning that the alien planet was fictional.

8.Metropolis (Superman) – 1k searches Depiction of Superman, Picture: Instagram Lastly, we have the city of Metropolis, the home of the laser-eyed flying alien Superman. While you might feel safe living in a city protected by an alien hero with superstrength, Metropolis has seen its share of damage from supervillains over the course of the franchise. With 1k searches, there are still a handful of people who desire Superman’s protection in their city. However, the fact that Superman and his city are entirely fictional will leave 1k people disappointed when they can’t find flight.