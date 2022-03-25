The latest IOLTravel digital magazine is all about planning your Easter vacation and weekend escapes that will make you fall in love with South African scenery!

There’s a lot to love about this time of the year, especially when it comes to local travel. The air is fresh, the sun is out and, with so many public holidays and long weekends, it’s the perfect time for a much-needed break after what has been a whirlwind start to 2022. In this latest edition of IOL Travel’s digital magazine, we've focussed on a variety of outdoor experiences, including off-the-beaten-path adventures and family-friendly activities to enjoy over the holiday weekends.

With so much natural beauty on offer in South Africa, we’re also shining a spotlight on the great outdoors. After all, there’s nothing like the simple pleasure of breathing in the fresh forest air, soaking up some vitamin D and enjoying the magnificence of marvellous mountains, oceans and thriving flora and fauna. From the top 10 hiking routes across the country to the biggest bucket list activities you need to be ticking off in this lifetime, the province of KwaZulu-Natal is highlighted in numerous features, for its versatility. As a KZN local, I’ve experienced much of what the province has to offer. Whether you're looking for a countryside escape or something memorable the kids will love, it’s an all-rounder as far as adventure, fun and views are concerned.

So, dear readers, pack your bags, slap on some SPF and round up the family for some good old-fashioned outdoor fun. You can read the magazine here