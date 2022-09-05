Things about Singapore Changi Airport that will make your spine tingle

I don’t know about you, but when there’s time before boarding, I use the opportunity to explore the wonders of an airport. There’s just something about the “vibe” and seeing everyone on the go, either to explore a new destination or just going home for the holidays. One of the most unique airports in the world is Singapore Changi Airport, which is ranked among the world’s top airports. Here are some of the things that give the airport that extra push.

Personally, I have not been there… yet, but just by the looks of it via social media and reports, it’s absolutely breathtaking; it looks like a completely different planet. When strolling through the airport it gives you a flower garden vibe, and what about flowers makes it so pretty and unique? Its aroma, and in some areas of Changi it’s scented with an orchid tea fragrance smell, especially designed to make your airport visit one to remember. There are plenty of locations where you can get a whiff of this delightful scent.

If you have time to explore and learn more about the airport, it specifically has a daily experiential guided tour within the terminals, which will take you to the majestic gardens. Singapore Changi Airport hosts daily experiential guided tours within the terminals. Picture: Connecting Flights Guide/ Pexels On special occasions and festivals such as Christmas, the entire airport reflects this with activities such as Christmas carolling and decor to make sure you’re ready for the specific holiday season. The sight-seeing may leave you feeling peckish. The airport is well-known for its kacang puteh, a traditional travelling snack of nuts and beans.

