Discover the Vineyards of Franschhoek in a truly unique way. Join one of our wine tram tours to experience something our of the ordinary. ******************************** #winetram #franschhoek #tram #travel #dayout #experience #winelands #vineyards #picturesque #touring #picoftheday #winelovers #wineblog #blogger #discover #magic
Every picnic is unique, but a picnic in a Sculpture Garden surrounded by art? That's special. . All summer long, family-friendly picnic baskets will be available from @theskotnes_at_norvalfoundation The baskets are ordered ahead of time, and the price includes admission to Norval Foundation’s Sculpture Garden and gallery spaces. . . Expect to find baskets brimming with fresh, local and seasonal produce, with a range of desserts made by our in-house pastry chef, Isca Stoltz. . . There are also special picnic bags that are packed especially for children, so everyone gets their own picnic basket! . . Picnic baskets start from R320 for two people, R95 per kiddies basket. . . Pre-ordering & payment is essential. Please click https://bit.ly/2OQVXmX to book a spot! . . #Summer #Picnic #CapeTown #LoveCapeTown #Art #CapetownFoodie #Instafood #foodie
A Tasting Experience in true @CavalliEstate style. ⠀ Our tasting lounge, located on the lower level of our main building, is the perfect place to entertain this festive season. ⠀ A selection of delicious Cavalli wines, tasting platters of local cheeses & charcuterie as well as our new long table offering! So, big groups more than welcome - booking is advised. ⠀⠀ Contact our tasting room on [email protected] Operating hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 10h00 till 18h00
How are you spending your Friday? We are Ebiking and wine tasting in stellenbosch!
