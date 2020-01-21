Ryanair has caused a social media frenzy, and not in a good way.
Around 100 passengers, including children, were allegedly left stranded after Flight FR1902 departed from another airport. The flight, scheduled to travel from Krakow in Poland to Dublin in Ireland on Friday, was delayed and later diverted to Katowice Airport, which was an hour away.
According to Dublin Live, the passengers waited in the queue for two hours before being told the flight was diverted to Katowice Airport, which took off without the passengers at Krakow. While some frantically tried to find an alternative to travel, others waited hours before they received any feedback about their travel nightmare.
Passengers and family members shared their thoughts on the incident on Twitter.
@PMorrisLennon tweeted: “Shame on you Ryanair. All these people left stranded in Krakow on Friday. Many of them still there. #ryanair #krakow @RTENewsNow @dublinlive Thankfully our daughter has made it home after getting herself to Berlin and buying a new flight.” (sic).