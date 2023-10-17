2 men charged for false bomb threats made on plane and cruise ship

A 30-year-old Australian man and a 39-year-old man were charged with false bomb threats in two separate cases on Saturday, according to a statement by the Singapore Police Force. During a Scoot flight to Perth, Australia, on Thursday, the 30-year-old passenger informed cabin crew members repeatedly that he had a bomb.

As a result of the threat, the plane had to turn back to Singapore, the statement noted. The man may be liable to an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine up to 500,000 Singapore dollars (about R6.8-million), or both, for making false threats of terrorist acts, according to the statement. In another case on Friday, the police were alerted to a bomb threat on-board a cruise ship berthed at Marina Bay Cruise Center.