2 men charged for false bomb threats made on plane and cruise ship

A 30-year-old Australian man and a 39-year-old man were charged with false bomb threats in two separate cases on Saturday, according to a statement by the Singapore Police Force.
During a Scoot flight to Perth, Australia, on Thursday, the 30-year-old passenger informed cabin crew members repeatedly that he had a bomb.
As a result of the threat, the plane had to turn back to Singapore, the statement noted.
The man may be liable to an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine up to 500,000 Singapore dollars (about R6.8-million), or both, for making false threats of terrorist acts, according to the statement.
In another case on Friday, the police were alerted to a bomb threat on-board a cruise ship berthed at Marina Bay Cruise Center.
However, no threat items were found on the ship after extensive security checks.
After follow-up investigations, the police identified the suspect and arrested the 39-year-old man.
The man may be liable to an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine up to 50,000 Singapore dollars, or both, for communicating false information about a harmful thing, according to the police.