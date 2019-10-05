Saudi Ministry of Hajj & Umrah has issued a circular on Massar that stated that pilgrims in countries with Biometric enrolment centres for Hajj and Umrah, such as Bahrain, must consider completing the mandatory biometric registration locally after obtaining Hajj or Umrah visa.
It revealed that hundreds of visitors to the country were turned away from the airport as they did not follow correct visa procedures.
“Registering biometric information before arriving at the entry ports of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is recommended to save waiting time at the airports and to facilitate a smooth entrance to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” a statement said.
The ministry said pilgrims must apply the right category of visa through the travel agents registered with the country’s Hajj and Umrah Committees.
“It is important to note that the newly introduced tourist e-visa CANNOT be used to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj or Umrah. It only allows tourist to attend concerts and sporting events happening in the Kingdom. Without the right visa and documentations, pilgrims will encounter fines and/or deportation to the home country,” the statement added.