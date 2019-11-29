Black Friday is one of the biggest and busiest shopping events of the year, falling on November 29 this year and extending to Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday.
PS: Do not purchase a Black Friday travel deal if your budget does not permit. As shoppers prepare to snap up bargains on a wide range of consumables and expensive items, kulula.com shares some tips on why you should consider a Black Friday travel deal.
It creates lasting memories
Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself or a loved one to an unforgettable travel experience at a steal. They say that the best things in life are the people you love, the places you’ve seen, and the wonderful memories you’ve made along the way. And with travel, you can create and relive many of life’s greatest moments.
Relax and destress