3 reasons why a Black Friday travel deal will be good for you









Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself or a loved one to an unforgettable travel experience at a steal. Picture: AP Black Friday is one of the biggest and busiest shopping events of the year, falling on November 29 this year and extending to Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. PS: Do not purchase a Black Friday travel deal if your budget does not permit. As shoppers prepare to snap up bargains on a wide range of consumables and expensive items, kulula.com shares some tips on why you should consider a Black Friday travel deal. It creates lasting memories Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself or a loved one to an unforgettable travel experience at a steal. They say that the best things in life are the people you love, the places you’ve seen, and the wonderful memories you’ve made along the way. And with travel, you can create and relive many of life’s greatest moments. Relax and destress

Stuck in a rut? Having a rough year? Need a holiday that won’t break the bank? With Black Friday travel bargains, you can afford to enjoy some well-deserved travel therapy and downtime at discounted prices. And if you're not ready to travel just yet, save your purchased weekend getaway or longer vacations for the moments you need them most.

You travel more for less

If you’re a frequent traveller that jet sets for business or leisure, you’ll want more bang for your buck this Black Friday by spending less money on your scheduled trips. With discounted prices, you get to more destinations, experiences and hidden gems off your bucket list.