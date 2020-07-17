3 South African airports to reopen from July 21

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula announced that three additional South African airports will reopen for business travel from July 21. These include East London Airport, George Airport and Kimberley Airport.

Oz Desai, GM Corporate Traveller and FCBT, said the opening of Kimberley Airport is great news for the mining sector as it allows for easier connectivity for this industry.

Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier said the decision provides much-needed support to jobs and the economy.

He said that the reopening of George International Airport was much needed.



"That is why we have been working hard, together with the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA), the George Airport management, George Municipality and our provincial Department of Health, to find a solution which will allow the George Airport to meet the criteria required for the airport to open.



"Thanks to the efforts of all involved, the Western Cape Department of Health will partner with ACSA to ensure that Covid-19 screening is conducted at the George Airport.



"This arrangement will remain in effect until ACSA have secured a permanent solution or the need for intensive Covid-19 screening no longer exists.



"Since the beginning of Alert Level 3 the George Airport management has implemented significant health and safety steps to ensure the readiness of the airport to open during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

Some of the social distancing and hygiene measures include plexiglass at check-in counters, regular disinfection of key areas such as baggage trollies, reduced staffing, with essential staff working staggered shifts and the use of signage and overhead announcements to share information on Covid-19 safety measures.



Maynier said the importance of opening the George Airport for the economy of the Garden Route district cannot be understated.



"Businesses in George and the Greater Knysna region are heavily dependent on business travellers having access via the George airport. The average number of passengers through the George Airport before the Covid-19 lockdown was around 55 000 passengers per month, of which approximately 40 per cent were business travellers.



"For now, and perhaps for some time, flight travel will be different to what we’ve become accustomed to as we implement the necessary safety measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. There is no doufrom that the Covid-19 pandemic will have a severe impact on businesses and the jobs, and so it is critical that where we can continue open the economy safely, even in a limited way, everyone sticks to the rules so that we can save businesses and save jobs in the Western Cape," he added.