With the FIFA World Cup 2018 taking place in Russia within the few weeks, it would be great for travellers to get to know the country a bit better. Russia, which borders European and Asian countries as well as the Pacific and Arctic oceans, is famous for its iconic landmarks. Here are some interesting facts about the country you should know:



1. Russia is known as the world’s largest country. It is believed that it occupies one-tenth of all land on Earth and spans 11 time zones.

2. Moscow, the capital of Russia, is the largest city in the country.

3. Russia shares a border with 14 countries including Norway, Estonia,Finland,Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Latvia, Poland,Lithuania, China, North Korea, Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. It is the only country in the world to have that many borders.

4.Russia Day is a national holiday celebrated on June 12th every year. It was created to celebrate the achievements of the country and its local heroes.

5. Beer lovers should have flocked to Russia before 2013 as it was not considered an alcoholic drink until that year.